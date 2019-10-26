Salina, KS

Republic County Rolls Past Sacred Heart, 62-14

Clarke SandersOctober 26, 2019

Coming into their home game Friday night against the winless Sacred Heart Knights, the Republic County Buffaloes also didn’t have a victory in 2019.  In fact, the last time the Buffs had won a football game was the next to the last game of the 2016 season.  Not only did Republic County put an emphatic end to 0-fer season this year, they also snapped a 26 game losing streak.

It was a wild first quarter in which the two teams combined for 54 points.  Unfortunately for the Knights, they only tallied 14 of those points on a pair of long TD passes from Sacred Hear QB Mac Hemmer to Wide out Landon Power.  The first of those two passes covered 52 yards and the second one 65 yards.  Both occurred with under 3:30 to go in the opening stanza.  It was not near enough to mitigate the 8 touchdown (plus 7 two-point conversions) onslaught by Republic County.  Five of the Buff TDs along with five of their 2-pointers happened in Quarter number 1.

The Buffaloes got three touchdown runs by star running back Jared Baxa, three more by Kaleb Talkington and one by Kameron Ines.  The Republic County Special Teams accounted for the only other score of the game when they blocked  a Knight punt attempt and fell on the ball in the Sacred Heart end zone.

Republic County amassed nearly 400 yards of total offense, all on the ground.  They did not attempt a single pass.

Sacred Heart takes their 0 and 8 record on the road next week, probably to Plainville, to begin the playoffs.  The Buffaloes, now 1 and 7, will also start their playoff run on the road against an opponent to be determined.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

