Republic County Farmer Wins Corn Contest

KSAL StaffDecember 16, 2018

An area farmer had a bumper corn crop this fall thanks to Rocking M Media and Kansas Farm and Ranch Radio.

Republic County farmer Dan Peterson received $10 a bushel for his harvest.

Peterson entered a contest in which the winner of a unique contest would receive a full ten dollars a bushel of corn up to 1,000 bushels. Producers could enter by delivering one load of corn to any participating  elevator, and fill out an entry form.

Peterson, who was encouraged to enter by his son, was pleasantly surprised when he won.

Peterson was presented a check for $6,740 t the Central Valley Ag facility in Courtland.

 

 

 

