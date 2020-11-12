Salina, KS

Report: Wichita State, Marshall To Part Ways

Metro NewsNovember 12, 2020

(Wichita, KS) — Multiple reports say Wichita State will part ways with head basketball coach Gregg Marshall by the end of the week.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium broke the story.

WSU conducted an independent investigation into allegations of abuse by Marshall, including punching a player, using racist language and verbally mistreating players and staff.

Marshall has denied the allegations.

Marshall has led the Shockers to a 331-121 record and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 2013 Final Four run, in 13 seasons.

Wichita State will open its season on November 25 against Utah State.

