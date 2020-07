(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals are nearing a minor league deal with former Mets’ ace Matt Harvey.

The MLB Network first reported the news and ESPN confirmed.

He started the 2013 All-Star Game for the National League and pitched against the Royals in the 2015 World Series, but has been setback by elbow surgery.

He was released last July by the Angels after going 3-and-5 with a 7.09 ERA in a dozen starts.