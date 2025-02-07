Report: ICE Takes Two People From Salina

A Salina attorney who specializes in immigration is reporting that US Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were in Salina Thursday and left with two people.

According to the Law Office of Micki Buschar, two individuals were detained by ICE officials in Salina. The attorney says ICE Wichita was looking for someone, and stopped two men during their search. ICE arrested and transported the two men to Wichita. They are currently detained at an ICE detention facility with no bond. Both men have no criminal record or prior removals.

During the arrest, the detainee’s family rushed to the scene and spoke with ICE. ICE told the family that he would be eligible for a bond due to the lack of criminal history or prior removals. However, this was incorrect.

The attorney says ICE confirmed to her office there was no criminal record, or prior removals.

ICE transferred the individuals to the Chase County Detention Center.

Local Salina law enforcement were not involved.

KSAL News reached out to ICE Thursday afternoon for details. This story will be updated with any new details, when available.

_ _ _

File photo via US Immigrants and Customs Enforcement