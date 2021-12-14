REO Speedwagon Coming to Salina

A band named after a fire truck will heat up the stage in Salina. REO Speedwagon is coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

REO Speedwagon formed in 1967, developed a following in the 1970s, and had its biggest commercial success in the 1980s.

REO Speedwagon has 13 top 40 hits and 19 top 100 hits. The band features early rocking favorites like “Ridin’ the Storm Out”, along with classic ballads like “Keep on Loving You”, “Take it on the Run”, and the number one smash “Can’t Fight this Feeling”.

The REO Speedwagon lineup, which has stayed consistent over the years, features the unmistakable sound of lead singer Kevin Cronin’s voice.

REO Speedwagon will perform in Salina at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center on February 16th. Ticket presale is this Thursday from 10 am – 10 pm. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday.