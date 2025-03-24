A Salina woman is out $3,000 in connection to a rental property scam.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, the 37-year-old was searching for rental properties on Facebook Market Place when she saw an ad posted for a house in north Salina.

The scammer convinced the victim they worked for “Blue Sky Reality” and asked her to send money as a deposit to a Chime online banking account to secure the residence. Police say the woman sent over $3,000 before asking about getting keys and access to the home. That’s when the Facebook post disappeared, and all communication ended.

The Salina Police Department is reminding citizens about sending money to any subjects on-line, and to make sure when discussing any type of property, rentals or any item they are purchasing, do not send money sight unseen.