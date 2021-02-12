Rental Car Stolen In Salina

A rental car from Oklahoma is stolen from a Salina parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup, belonging to Enterprise in Okla., was stolen from a parking lot a 501 E. Crawford.

The reporting party believes that the truck would have been stolen between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. They had locked the door with the key fob and had the keys to the vehicle.

The truck is silver in color and has a Missouri tag: 6WDE88.

The truck is valued at $20,000.