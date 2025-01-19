Renowned Pianist to Perform at Bethany

An acclaimed pianist and educator will perform at Bethany College in Lindsborg.

According to the school, Tony Lu will perform a special recital showcasing his exceptional artistry and unique interpretations.

Lu, an active chamber musician and seasoned educator, has performed at prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center in New York City, the Bennington Center for the Arts, and the Park–McCullough Historic House. Known for his innovative programming, Lu frequently incorporates his own solo transcriptions and improvises cadenzas during performances, adding a dynamic and creative flair to his recitals.

This recital will feature a diverse repertoire, including [insert specific works or composers if available], offering audiences an inspiring evening of music that highlights Lu’s technical mastery and musical depth.

Lu holds a Master of Music in Piano Performance from Austin Peay State University and Bachelor of Arts degrees in mathematics, history, and music from Bennington College. His teaching career has taken him across the United States, where he has guided students in piano, music history, theory, and composition. He is currently a faculty member at Sonata and Summer Sonatina International Piano Camp in Vermont and Hoosac School in New York.

The performance will take place on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Pearson Chapel on the Bethany College campus.

Bethany College invites the community and music enthusiasts to experience this extraordinary evening of piano performance. Admission to the recital is free and open to the public.

_ _ _

Photo via Bethany College