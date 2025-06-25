Remodel of Salina Police Department Approved

The Salina City Commission on Monday approved a multi-phase remodel of the Salina Police Department’s current facility at 255 N. 10th Street, aiming to improve functionality for officers and staff.

The plan, developed in collaboration with the Salina Police Department (SPD), comes in response to concerns that the existing building — which has been expanded in pieces over the years — no longer operates efficiently. Notably, crime evidence is currently stored in outdated former jail cells.

“We know that we can’t build a new facility at this point, so we want to maximize our current space,” said Assistant City Manager Shawn Henessee. “We’ve worked closely with SPD to create a plan that addresses their most urgent needs.”

As part of the upgrade, evidence will be relocated to the secure basement of the Courthouse, freeing up critical space in the existing building. All remodeling will be completed using in-house resources to minimize costs, with the exception of any specialized needs.

The project’s estimated cost is $775,000, spread over three years:

$175,000 in the 2025 budget

$300,000 in 2026

$300,000 in 2027

Facilities Superintendent Troy Reinert detailed the proposed renovations, which include:

Expanding the Records department into the lobby, freeing space for new Detective offices.

Transforming the back of Records into a bullpen and additional office space.

Enlarging the report writing area into the existing briefing room.

Converting the crime lab into an evidence packaging and processing space.

Repurposing the current evidence room into Sergeant offices and a break room.

Creating a new outdoor break area by compressing exterior evidence storage space.

Reconfiguring locker rooms, including creating hold-over/nursing rooms and a new men’s locker room in the current Drug Task Force area.

Moving the Drug Task Force into the Chief’s administration office, which will also include bullpen space.

Expanding the training room into the current Chief’s office and conference room.

Relocating the SPD Museum to the Chief’s former office.

According to city staff, the remodel will address approximately 70% of the department’s operational needs, with the understanding that a new building is still needed for the future.

The commission voted 4-0 in favor of the plan. Commissioner Longbine was not present.