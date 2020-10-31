Remington Wears Sacred Heart Down En Route to 56-16 Win

A recurring theme for the Sacred Heart Knights in 2020 was a lack of numbers. It was never more apparent than Friday when Sacred Heart lost by 40 despite still being in the game late into the third quarter. At that point the Knights ran out of gas and were running out of players due to injuries as the game wore on. Two of Sacred Heart’s Senior leaders, Jacob Gormley and Mason Richards, had to come out of the game at various points in the contest due to injuries only to show a lot of heart and guts in returning to the fray.

The first quarter was very evenly played with the Broncos taking a 7-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Senior fullback Owen Thiel.

The Knights would grab the lead early in the second quarter when at the 11:46 mark when QB Gormley threw a TD pass to Richards. When the same two hooked up on a 2-point conversion pass, Sacred Heart led 8-7. At that point Remington’s Senior running back Toby Lewis took the game over scoring 4 touchdowns in a row:

–A 2-yard run at the 6:54 mark of the second stanza that put the Broncos in the lead for good

–A 16-yard dash to pay dirt with 3:50 till half

–A 27-yard “pick 6” on the Knights first play from scrimmage in the second half

–A 35-yard run with 6:54 left in quarter number 3

Despite the outburst by Lewis, the Knights were still hanging around when with 6:03 to go in the third quarter Richards, in at quarterback, threw a 71-yard TD pass to a wide open Michael Matteucci, a Freshman, making the score 35 to 16. The Knights quickly got the ball back and were driving with a chance to make it an 11 point game when the wheels came off. Following a series of tackles for loss, Sacred Heart had to punt and the Broncos dominated the remainder of the game.

Remington would score on a 46-yard touchdown scamper by Senior Nathan Forster with 11:50 left in the game. They would quickly follow that up with a 47-yard rush by Junior David Fasnacht less than 3 minutes later. Finally the last touchdown of the game was scored by the same player who scored the first TD. This time Thiel galloped 39 yards with a little over 6 minutes to go.

Sacred Heart ends their first season with Shane Richards as Head Coach with a record of 2-7.

Meanwhile, Remington now 4 and 5, will continue on in the play-offs next Friday night.