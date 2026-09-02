Reminder: Slow Down in School Zones

A car clocked going nearly double the posted speed in a school zone has Salina Police reminding everyone to slow down in and around these areas.

According to the Salina Police Department, Corporal Cory Chambers was working an active school zone on Belmont Blvd Wednesday morning when he stopped a driver traveling 37 mph in a posted 20 mph school zone.

During these busy times, children are walking, biking, crossing streets, and making their way to and from school.