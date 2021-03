The remains of a Kansas Catholic priest are identified decades after his death. Father Emil Kapaun was 35-years-old when he died in 1951 in North Korea.

Kapaun, who was a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, served as an army chaplain in World War Two and the Korean War before becoming a prisoner of war.

He was named a servant of God by the Vatican in 1993 and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013.