Remains of a Man Reported Missing Since 2019 Identified

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reached out to an advanced DNA testing center in Texas to try and identify human remains that were found southwest of Salina nearly three and a half years ago.

On April 20th, 2021 a human skull and another small bone was found along a wooded creek on agricultural property in the Southwest area of the City of Salina. An old tent and debris from a makeshift campsite were also found in the area.

At the time an extensive search of the area was conducted by law enforcement, including the use of K9’s, however no further evidence was found to aid in the identification of the skull. Initial laboratory examinations were unable to determine a match.

The remains were also examined by the Wichita State Anthropology Department who provided some details of an estimated height and age of the person.

In the summer of 2024 Sheriff’s investigators reached out to Othram Lab in Houston to see if advanced DNA testing would assist in the identification.

On Monday, authorities were notified of a positive identification of the remains. DNA confirmed the remains are of Kenneth Frances Reitcheck who was reported missing to the Salina Police Department in November of 2019.

Kenneth Reitcheck was 69-years-old at the time of his disappearance. The cause of death has not been determined.