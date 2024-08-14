Relay For Life Wednesday Fund Raiser

This Wednesday evening you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying a sweet treat.

Stop by Bogey’s at 1417 S 9th Street Wednesday, August 14th, between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM for a great meal, a yummy dessert, or both. Bogey’s will donate 15 percent of all sales during this time frame to the Saline County Relay For Life effort. You can dine in, drive thru, or carry out.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2024, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support these efforts since 1985.