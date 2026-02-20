Relay For Life Pancake Breakfast

This Saturday morning you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying a pancake breakfast.

Proceeds from a pancake breakfast, which will be held at LongHorn Steakhouse at 2590 S 9th St. in Salina, will benefit the Salina Relay For Life Organization. The meal includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, and a drink.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages 3 and under.

You can dine in or carry out between 8 AM and 10 AM Saturday.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.