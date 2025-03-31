Relay For Life Monday Fundraiser

You can help in the local fight against cancer on Monday by simply enjoying some tasty food.

Stop by McAllister’s Deli on S 9th Street in Salina between 5 pm and 9 pm, choose any item on the menu, and 20 percent will be donated to Relay For Life. Mention “Relay For Life” before you pay. The offer is available via dine in, to go, online, and app orders.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2024, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support these efforts since 1985.