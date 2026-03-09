Relay For Life Monday Fundraiser

All day Monday you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some tasty food.

Stop by Applebee’s on S 9th Street in Salina all day, choose any item on the menu, and 25 percent will be donated to Relay For Life. Mention “Relay For Life” before you pay.

Bring your family, your neighbors, and your appetite to support Relay For Life. Every plate served helps the organization fight back against cancer.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2026, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.

With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.9 billion to support the fight against cancer since 1985.