“Relay For Life” is Saturday

A fund-raising event to show support for those currently fighting cancer, and to remember those who lost the battle with cancer will be held this weekend in Salina.

Saline County’s annual Relay For Life event will take place on Saturday. The volunteer-led event will celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. The theme “United, We Relay!” represents the spirit of community and solidarity in the fight against cancer.

According to the organization, this year’s event is from 4:00 pm – 10:30 pm on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. It will include live music, guest speakers, survivor celebration led by bagpipes, performances by local dance troupes, a silent auction, dessert bar for cancer survivors, luminaria ceremony, food trucks, fundraising and several fun activities for all ages. Supported by area sponsors, including Schwan’s and Sunflower Bank, the event is open to everyone in Saline County and surrounding areas. Learn more online and on social media.

In 2024, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support these efforts since 1985, and the Relay For Life of Saline County hopes to add to that figure this year, working toward the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

It’s heartening to see people come together to support survivors, honor the memory of those lost, and contribute to improving the lives of those affected by cancer.

This year, the Saline County Relay For Life is aiming to raise $50,000.