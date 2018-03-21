Registration Open For Fort Hays State University Camps

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science Summer Academy will offer five residential, four-day camps in 2018 focused on education, chemistry, computer science, geosciences, mathematics and biology.

Led by expert FHSU faculty in each field, the camps are designed for students who will be freshmen or sophomores during the 2018-19 academic year. Students do not have to be interested in KAMS to participate.

Camps are listed by date.

June 3-7: VEX Robotics and Engineering Design

Students will have the chance to learn and engineer the VEX Robotics System, one of the world’s most renowned systems for competition and education. Instructors will provide hands-on learning opportunities and promote teamwork and collaboration to solve problems.

June 10-14: The Art of the Matter

Designed for individuals interested in art and nanoscience, students will be given the opportunity to develop original art to bring alive the atoms, molecules and nanoscale structures that make up all matter. Molecular symmetry, quantum physics and nanotechnology will be topics of exploration.

June 10-14: Windmills and Gases and Coal: Oh My!

As windmill farms change skylines and gas production remains one of the top areas of trade, new energy generation is consistently at the forefront of many scientific studies. Here, campers will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and explore the science of energy. Field exploration includes visiting sites of fossil fuel production, a site for renewable energy resources and a Kansas wind farm.

June 17-21: Adventures in a Virtual World

Using mobile devices, students will trek through many different types of realities and have the opportunity to create their own augmented-reality application for a mobile device.

June 24-28: Gamers Unite!

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the tricks and trades of the game development world. Students will learn how to design, code, test and deploy three-dimensional games using Unity, a popular cross-platform game engine along with learning the fundamentals to C#, a programming language used in Unity.

Each camp is limited to 30 students and costs $100, which includes room and board, supplies and a T-shirt. Priority will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The priority registration deadline is April 1, and the final registration deadline is May 1.

For more information or to download the registration form, visit www.fhsu.edu/kams/Summer-Camps/.