Registration Open For Agronomy Science and Solutions Virtual Conference

Registration is now open for the 2026 K-State Agronomy Science and Solutions Conference, a two-day virtual event designed to connect the latest agronomy research from Kansas State University with practical, on-farm decision-making.

The conference, titled Research to Results, will be held online via Zoom on Feb. 3–4, with daily sessions running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST. Organizers say the program is geared toward farmers, crop consultants, agribusiness professionals and others who make or advise on crop management decisions.

“The K-State Agronomy Science and Solutions Conference is all about connecting research to real, on-farm decisions,” said Kathy Gehl, K-State Extension program coordinator. “If you make crop management decisions or advise those who do, this conference is for you.”

Each day will feature four 30-minute presentations from K-State specialists and collaborators, focusing on practical strategies for crop production across Kansas. Topics are designed to address the full spectrum of crop production and are relevant across major crops, including corn, wheat, sorghum and soybeans.

“Whether you work with corn, wheat, sorghum, soybeans, or multiple crops, the topics apply across systems, not just in Kansas but also in the surrounding region,” Gehl said.

Tuesday’s program will include sessions on turning farm data into actionable decisions, controlling perennial weeds, strategic tillage for soil health and yield, and managing soil fertility when budgets are limited. Presenters include Deepak Joshi, Jeanne Falk Jones, Logan Simon and Dorivar Ruiz Diaz.

Wednesday’s sessions will focus on irrigation management, spray water quality effects on weed control, optimizing residual herbicides, and the relationship between soil pH and soil health. Presenters include Tina Sullivan, Jeremie Kouame, Sarah Lancaster and Peter Tomlinson.

Participants may register for one or both days at a cost of $20 per day or $30 for both days. Registration and payment are available online, and registered individuals will receive Zoom connection details by email prior to the conference.

Certified Crop Advisers can earn 0.5 continuing education units per presentation, for a total of 4 CEUs if attending all sessions over both days.

“The goal is to help agriculture stay productive, profitable and science-based,” Gehl said.

More information is available online at https://commerce.cashnet.com/KSUAGRONEXT, or by sending email to K-State Extension weed specialist Sarah Lancaster at [email protected], or Gehl at [email protected].