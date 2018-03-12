Registration Now Open for the Annual Fair Housing Seminar

To commemorate National Fair Housing Month and the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the City of Salina Community Relations Division will hold their Annual Fair Housing Seminar Friday, April 27 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway. The purpose of the seminar is to educate tenants, landlords, property managers, lenders, social workers, service providers, and other interested parties about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act, the landmark civil rights legislation that passed in 1968 and makes it illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status or disability.

Seminar topics and speakers include:

Kansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act-Rights and Responsibilities, presented by Teresa Baker, Rental Housing Program Supervisor for Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

Housing Fire Safety, presented by Joe Kvacik and Jeff Daily, Fire Prevention Officers for the City of Salina Fire Department.

Preventing Discrimination in Housing with Q & A, presented by Kathryn Amaya, Branch Chief, Programs and Compliance for the U.S. Development of Housing and Urban Development Region VII Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.

Housing Abandonment Overview, presented by Teresa Baker, Rental Housing Program Supervisor for Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

Property Maintenance Codes, presented by Gary Peterman and Shawn Homan, Code Enforcement Officers for the City of Salina Community and Development Services Department.

The registration form and agenda are available at www.salinaks.gov/fairhousingseminar.

Completed registration forms and payment ($30/person, includes lunch and materials)should be mailed or dropped off by April 16 to the City of Salina Community Relations Division, 300 W. Ash St., Room 101, Salina, KS, 67401.

For more information about the Community Relations Division or the Fair Housing Seminar, call (785) 309-5745 or visit www.salina-ks.gov/communityrelations.