Registration to Begin For River Walks

Two great opportunities will be available for people to experience and learn the history of Salina, by going on free guided river walks in June.

According to the Smoky Hill Museum, they are partnering with the Friends of the River Foundation to create two free guided river walks. Each walk will carry a maximum of 30 participants.

The first will be on Saturday, June 21st at Oakdale Park from 9:30 am – 10:45 am. People participating can are advised to meet at the northeast end of Mulberry Street bridge at Oakdale Park. You can learn how the parks played a vital role in building Salina’s recreational and arts history.

The second will be on Thursday, June 26th at Founders Park and Iron Ave. from 9:30 am – 10:45 am. Participants are advised to meet in front of 118 E. Iron Ave. at the southeast corner of Iron and 5th St. People can experience the footsteps Salina’s founders took, as you can learn how the Smoky Hill River played an integral part the city’s founding.

Registration begins on Thursday, May 1st at 8:00 am. Go to, www.smokyhillmuseum.org to register.