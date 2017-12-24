Redskins Tame Broncos

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins made sure the Redskins didn’t lose their final home game of the season.

Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns as Washington pounded Denver 27-11 Sunday.

The first three points belonged to the Broncos in the game’s first stanza. Kicker Brandon McManus booted through a 31-yard field goal with 2:06 remaining for the only points of the opening frame.

Washington’s response: 27 unanswered points. Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a 26-yard field goal and Cousins zipped a 15-yard TD pass to receiver Jamison Crowder to give Washington a 10-3 halftime advantage.

After a 29-yarder from Hopkins in the third, Cousins threw darts of 48 and 31 yards to Josh Doctson and Vernon Davis in the fourth to put the Redskins ahead 27-3. Denver’s lone touchdown came on a C.J. Anderson run of five yards in the waning seconds of the contest.

Anderson totaled 88 yards and a score on 16 carries. Quarterback Brock Osweiler was 22-of-38 passing for 193 yards and an interception.

Cousins was 19-of-37 through the air for 299 and three touchdowns. Washington racked up 386 yards, third-most by a Bronco opponent this season.

Denver fell to 5-10 with a home matchup against the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Coverage can be heard on Real Country 101.7.