A special food drive will benefit two Salina organizations. The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will host a “Recycling Generosity Food Drive” benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and Salina Animal Services.

This free event takes place this coming Saturday, December 11th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the recycling center located at 125 West North Street,

The City says everyone is invited to stop by with their human or animal food donation and say season’s greetings to Santa, grab a hot cocoa kit, pick up some swag, check out the daily operations of the local recycling center and maybe even bring home your new best friend. Animal Services will be bringing some of their adorable adoptable dogs.

This family friendly event strives to encourage community togetherness through generosity and recognition of our local support systems. All unopened human or animal food donations will be greatly appreciated.

Parking for the event is available in the parking stalls and along the south fence on the outside of the facility facing the mural.

Want to view the wish list and keep up to date on the event? Please visit the Recycling Generosity Food Drive’s event page on Facebook https://fb.me/e/1utvSVFbY.

For more information about:

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank please visit, www.salinafood.org

Salina Animal Services please visit,

https://www.salinaanimalservices.com

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center please visit,

http://salina.ks.us/SDRC