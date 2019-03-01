Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 17 °

Record Setting Day One

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2019

It was a record-setting first day in a two-day effort to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer. Rocking M Media radio stations Y 93.7 and Real Country 101.7 are hosting a two-day radiothon beginning to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The effort began at 6:00 Thursday morning. By the time the first day concluded, a little over $57,000 was donated by listeners across Kansas. It is the single largest amount every collected on the first day of the event, which the radio stations have hosted for over a decade.

All money collected during the radiothon will go to St. Jude, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

The effort to collect money, which includes multiple students from Kansas Wesleyan University volunteering to help staff a phone bank,  continues Friday through 7:00 in the evening.

——

To Make a Donation: 1-800-330-9727

St. Jude Online

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Record Setting Day One

It was a record-setting first day in a two-day effort to raise funds in the fight against childhood ...

March 1, 2019 Comments

Old Friend Back at Solomon Friday

Top News

March 1, 2019

South Closes Season at Wichita Heig...

Sports News

February 28, 2019

2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

Sports News

February 28, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Transforming SJMS into a ...
February 28, 2019Comments
Kansas Wesleyan Universit...
February 28, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Former Kansan Sti...
February 28, 2019Comments
Weekend Winter Storm Poss...
February 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH