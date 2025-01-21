Record Setting Cold

Low temperatures across the area Tuesday morning set records in several communities including Salina.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperature was in Salina, where it reached -13. That breaks the previous January 21st record low of -7 set back in 1935.

Wichita also set a record low, while Russell tied its record low.

The agency says this January has been the coldest in 46 years. With temperatures ranging from a frigid 9-11 degrees below average, Wichita, Salina, and Russell are all experiencing their coldest January since 1979. Normal daily high for mid January is a temperate in the low 40s.

After the cold day on Tuesday, things are expected to be a bit warmer. A high of 40 is expected by Friday.