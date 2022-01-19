Record Number of New COVID Cases

There have been 734 new COVID-19 positive cases in Saline County since Friday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported locally in just 19 days in 2022. This is the highest number of new cases to hit the county since they began keeping records.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 28 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been no new deaths since Friday.

There are a recorded 2,448 active cases of COVID-19. Due to this overwhelmingly high number of cases, the Saline County Health Department will only be contacting those under 18 years old or who have requested an isolation letter for their employers.

If you test positive and require a letter for work, please contact the Health Department.

An additional 234 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .5 percent. A total of 29,529 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 54.5 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.