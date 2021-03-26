Salina, KS

Record Giving at Match Madness

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2021

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 10th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted.

In 24 hours, $375,564.57 was raised for 81 area nonprofit organizations through donations. A total of 2,362 unique gifts were made by donors.

The $375,564.57 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $325,500 raised in 2019.

The money pledged will be matched from $200,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Match Madness Preliminary Final Numbers:

  1. Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School 84 $23,133.47
  2. Rolling Hills Zoo 114 $18,826.54
  3. Salina Rescue Mission 70 $16,949.33
  4. Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank 107 $15,125.53
  5. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish 10 $14,248.35
  6. Friends of the River Foundation 73 $14,046.56
  7. Ashby House 78 $12,392.28
  8. Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) 70 $12,315.93
  9. Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas 52 $11,285.91
  10. St. Mary’s Grade School 39 $10,519.86
  11. Women Helping Women Fund 60 $8,907.88
  12. AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits 33 $8,130.69
  13. Kansas Wesleyan University 35 $8,045.51
  14. Salina Symphony 55 $7,939.73
  15. Salina Art Center 45 $7,513.32
  16. Saint Francis Ministries 36 $7,347.23
  17. Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc. 38 $6,573.74
  18. Salina Heights Christian Church 11 $6,318.36
  19. Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation 40 $6,294.87
  20. Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) 54 $6,294.38
  21. St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church 19 $6,145.47
  22. Salina Community Theatre 54 $5,795.29
  23. Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation 37 $5,580.32
  24. Salvation Army (Salina) 27 $5,452.26
  25. Meals On Wheels (Salina) 67 $5,360.82
  26. North Salina Community Development, Inc. 35 $5,307.35
  27. Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) 29 $5,072.85
  28. Nature Conservancy of Kansas 12 $5,063.36
  29. Bethany Home Association 28 $4,873.05
  30. Salina Animal Shelter 60 $4,795.94
  31. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina 43 $4,561.51
  32. TeenTown Inc. dba The City 24 $4,495.17
  33. Salina Education Foundation 42 $4,048.70
  34. Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund 38 $4,031.09
  35. CKF Addiction Treatment 20 $3,459.43
  36. Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ) 42 $3,404.38
  37. Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum 37 $3,370.87
  38. Salina Family YMCA 18 $3,327.59
  39. Kansas Museums Association 27 $3,245.52
  40. Land Institute 21 $3,009.45
  41. Saline County 4-H Development Fund 30 $3,000.53
  42. Kansas Youth Sports 9 $2,899.18
  43. First Presbyterian Church of Salina 5 $2,820.00
  44. First Tee – Salina 24 $2,793.82
  45. Salina Regional Health Foundation 16 $2,647.61
  46. KU School of Medicine – Salina 15 $2,404.98
  47. Salina Arts & Humanities 29 $2,394.52
  48. Salina Area Technical College 10 $2,306.98
  49. Salina Area United Way 22 $2,267.36
  50. OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc. 31 $2,267.23
  51. Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus 30 $2,257.60
  52. Salina Child Care Association 16 $2,239.85
  53. The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation 17 $2,076.81
  54. Sunrise Presbyterian Church 20 $2,071.39
  55. Child Care Aware of Kansas 21 $1,994.69
  56. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church 6 $1,993.21
  57. Belmont Boulevard Christian Church 9 $1,720.17
  58. Central Kansas Mental Health Center 18 $1,618.26
  59. Saline County Department of Senior Services 22 $1,490.60
  60. Church of the Cross – United Methodist 8 $1,452.64
  61. American Red Cross Central and Western KS Chapter 15 $1,394.86
  62. Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts 8 $1,345.63
  63. Youth Baseball Fund 11 $1,331.08
  64. University United Methodist Church 13 $1,242.86
  65. Salina Public Library 27 $1,242.11
  66. Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center 13 $1,129.78
  67. Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development 9 $1,040.20
  68. Independent Connection Inc. 15 $1,012.61
  69. Christ the King Lutheran Church 11 $980.29
  70. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina 13 $859.42
  71. Noon Network Ambucs 10 $770.76
  72. Salina Family Healthcare Center 12 $770.28
  73. Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad 7 $756.78
  74. Hospice of Salina 12 $723.96
  75. YW Legacy Fund 8 $703.72
  76. Smoky Hill Education Service Center 10 $684.03
  77. Trinity Lutheran Church 7 $559.53
  78. Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County) 10 $558.76
  79. Bethany College 4 $452.56
  80. Webster Conference Center 2 $450.00
  81. Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. 3 $228.0

