Record Giving at Match Madness

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 10th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted.

In 24 hours, $375,564.57 was raised for 81 area nonprofit organizations through donations. A total of 2,362 unique gifts were made by donors.

The $375,564.57 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $325,500 raised in 2019.

The money pledged will be matched from $200,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Match Madness Preliminary Final Numbers: