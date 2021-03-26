Record Giving at Match Madness

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 10th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted.
In 24 hours, $375,564.57 was raised for 81 area nonprofit organizations through donations. A total of 2,362 unique gifts were made by donors.
The $375,564.57 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $325,500 raised in 2019.
The money pledged will be matched from $200,000 in matching available funds.
The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.
Match Madness Preliminary Final Numbers:
- Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School 84 $23,133.47
- Rolling Hills Zoo 114 $18,826.54
- Salina Rescue Mission 70 $16,949.33
- Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank 107 $15,125.53
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish 10 $14,248.35
- Friends of the River Foundation 73 $14,046.56
- Ashby House 78 $12,392.28
- Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) 70 $12,315.93
- Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas 52 $11,285.91
- St. Mary’s Grade School 39 $10,519.86
- Women Helping Women Fund 60 $8,907.88
- AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits 33 $8,130.69
- Kansas Wesleyan University 35 $8,045.51
- Salina Symphony 55 $7,939.73
- Salina Art Center 45 $7,513.32
- Saint Francis Ministries 36 $7,347.23
- Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc. 38 $6,573.74
- Salina Heights Christian Church 11 $6,318.36
- Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation 40 $6,294.87
- Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) 54 $6,294.38
- St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church 19 $6,145.47
- Salina Community Theatre 54 $5,795.29
- Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation 37 $5,580.32
- Salvation Army (Salina) 27 $5,452.26
- Meals On Wheels (Salina) 67 $5,360.82
- North Salina Community Development, Inc. 35 $5,307.35
- Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) 29 $5,072.85
- Nature Conservancy of Kansas 12 $5,063.36
- Bethany Home Association 28 $4,873.05
- Salina Animal Shelter 60 $4,795.94
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina 43 $4,561.51
- TeenTown Inc. dba The City 24 $4,495.17
- Salina Education Foundation 42 $4,048.70
- Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund 38 $4,031.09
- CKF Addiction Treatment 20 $3,459.43
- Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ) 42 $3,404.38
- Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum 37 $3,370.87
- Salina Family YMCA 18 $3,327.59
- Kansas Museums Association 27 $3,245.52
- Land Institute 21 $3,009.45
- Saline County 4-H Development Fund 30 $3,000.53
- Kansas Youth Sports 9 $2,899.18
- First Presbyterian Church of Salina 5 $2,820.00
- First Tee – Salina 24 $2,793.82
- Salina Regional Health Foundation 16 $2,647.61
- KU School of Medicine – Salina 15 $2,404.98
- Salina Arts & Humanities 29 $2,394.52
- Salina Area Technical College 10 $2,306.98
- Salina Area United Way 22 $2,267.36
- OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc. 31 $2,267.23
- Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus 30 $2,257.60
- Salina Child Care Association 16 $2,239.85
- The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation 17 $2,076.81
- Sunrise Presbyterian Church 20 $2,071.39
- Child Care Aware of Kansas 21 $1,994.69
- St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church 6 $1,993.21
- Belmont Boulevard Christian Church 9 $1,720.17
- Central Kansas Mental Health Center 18 $1,618.26
- Saline County Department of Senior Services 22 $1,490.60
- Church of the Cross – United Methodist 8 $1,452.64
- American Red Cross Central and Western KS Chapter 15 $1,394.86
- Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts 8 $1,345.63
- Youth Baseball Fund 11 $1,331.08
- University United Methodist Church 13 $1,242.86
- Salina Public Library 27 $1,242.11
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center 13 $1,129.78
- Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development 9 $1,040.20
- Independent Connection Inc. 15 $1,012.61
- Christ the King Lutheran Church 11 $980.29
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina 13 $859.42
- Noon Network Ambucs 10 $770.76
- Salina Family Healthcare Center 12 $770.28
- Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad 7 $756.78
- Hospice of Salina 12 $723.96
- YW Legacy Fund 8 $703.72
- Smoky Hill Education Service Center 10 $684.03
- Trinity Lutheran Church 7 $559.53
- Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County) 10 $558.76
- Bethany College 4 $452.56
- Webster Conference Center 2 $450.00
- Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. 3 $228.0