Record Giving at Match Madness

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 14th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $818,100.01 was raised. That total includes 3,213 gifts for 103 area nonprofit organizations via donations.

The $818,100.01 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $721,494.60 in 2023. The money pledged will be matched from $300,000 in matching available funds.

Greater Salina Community Foundation President & Executive Director Jessica Martin told KSAL News donations made during Match Madness help each participating organization long term, and short term.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Final Leader Board