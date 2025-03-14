Record Giving at Match Madness

By Todd Pittenger March 14, 2025

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 14th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $818,100.01 was raised. That total includes 3,213 gifts for 103 area nonprofit organizations via donations.

The $818,100.01 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $721,494.60 in 2023. The money pledged will be matched from $300,000 in matching available funds.

Greater Salina Community Foundation President & Executive Director Jessica Martin told KSAL News donations made during Match Madness help each participating organization long term, and short term.

 

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

_ _ _

Final Leader Board

Nonprofit # Gifts Total
Salina Symphony 93 $65,762.18
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank 143 $46,326.77
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas 76 $31,886.16
Rolling Hills Zoo 125 $30,670.14
Prairieland Market, Inc. 40 $19,282.41
Friends of the River Foundation 95 $19,010.68
Salina Rescue Mission 81 $18,916.20
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) 66 $17,453.09
Meals On Wheels (Salina) 65 $17,255.59
St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church 25 $16,870.27
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) 73 $16,164.35
Saint Francis Ministries 32 $13,585.37
Salina Shares 95 $12,447.66
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc. 33 $12,372.34
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation 40 $12,068.03
Women Helping Women Fund 74 $12,033.27
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation 40 $11,729.93
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church 20 $11,465.32
Ashby House 55 $11,356.01
Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School 41 $11,344.97
St. Mary’s Grade School 39 $10,622.90
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina 47 $10,352.55
Salina Animal Shelter 50 $10,047.56
Salina Public Library 65 $9,968.26
Salina Presbyterian Manor 20 $9,747.15
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish 25 $9,669.73
Salina Education Foundation 52 $9,225.42
Salina Family YMCA 35 $9,002.21
Cornerstone Classical School 22 $8,993.98
Salina Grace 44 $8,749.63
Brookville Community Foundation Legacy Fund 25 $8,702.56
The Salvation Army (Salina) 40 $8,561.75
Theatre Salina 52 $8,412.58
A Work in Progress 20 $8,298.59
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits 32 $8,240.31
CKF Addiction Treatment 34 $8,044.74
Garage – Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America 31 $8,006.05
Salina Family Healthcare Center 19 $7,898.36
North Salina Community Development, Inc. 35 $7,894.35
The Land Institute 44 $7,340.97
Kansas State University Salina 20 $7,025.76
TeenTown Inc. dba The City 28 $6,942.14
Salina Heights Christian Church 10 $6,926.02
Love, Chloe Foundation 54 $6,851.69
Heartland Early Education 18 $6,765.97
Saline County 4-H Development Fund 51 $6,710.51
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) 43 $6,668.52
KU School of Medicine – Salina 14 $6,431.06
Salina Child Care Association 24 $6,310.17
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ) 34 $6,188.08
Central Kansas Mental Health Center 26 $6,042.52
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center 15 $5,803.54
Salina Area Technical College 25 $5,741.68
Salina Art Center 38 $5,735.31
KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus 12 $5,640.15
Salina Regional Health Foundation 17 $5,164.38
First Tee – Salina 43 $5,093.58
Kansas Wesleyan University 23 $5,013.95
Bethany Village 26 $4,990.63
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation 30 $4,950.83
Smoky Hill Museum Friends Inc. 49 $4,908.07
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund 46 $4,708.98
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts 22 $4,426.96
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad 15 $4,398.15
Salina Area United Way 27 $4,386.51
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County) 10 $4,077.97
Independent Connection Inc. 13 $4,038.11
First Presbyterian Church of Salina 10 $3,963.86
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc 9 $3,855.00
Kansas Museums Association 20 $3,847.94
Boys & Girls Club of Salina 22 $3,822.65
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc. 31 $3,750.26
Saline County Department of Senior Services 16 $3,462.91
Child Care Aware of Kansas 16 $3,394.46
Salina Arts & Humanities 30 $3,324.14
Nature Conservancy of Kansas 11 $3,225.09
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina 19 $3,211.41
Pregnancy Service Center 24 $3,190.45
Build A Pro Foundation 14 $2,849.16
At Stake Ministries 13 $2,526.60
American Red Cross of Greater Kansas 14 $2,518.90
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development 8 $2,423.67
Salina Youth Baseball Fund 11 $2,295.58
Trinity Lutheran Church 8 $2,282.85
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas 3 $2,200.00
Noon Network Ambucs 15 $2,028.12
Salina Area Young Life 13 $1,977.27
University United Methodist Church 9 $1,951.91
KIAAA 9 $1,940.44
Sunrise Presbyterian Church 17 $1,910.00
Church of the Cross – United Methodist 11 $1,649.36
Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas 11 $1,642.31
Belmont Boulevard Christian Church 8 $1,625.42
Christ the King Lutheran Church 8 $1,389.30
YW Legacy Fund 5 $1,261.52
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. 7 $1,163.72
Webster Conference Center 6 $1,154.54
Smoky Hill Education Service Center 6 $1,035.00
Revive Community 7 $1,000.00
Bethany College 10 $982.23
The Harvester Foundation 6 $630.46
St. John’s Military School Historical Museum 7 $582.74
Kansas Youth Sports 3 $309.11