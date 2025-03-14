Record Giving at Match Madness
By Todd Pittenger
March 14, 2025
The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 14th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.
A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $818,100.01 was raised. That total includes 3,213 gifts for 103 area nonprofit organizations via donations.
The $818,100.01 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $721,494.60 in 2023. The money pledged will be matched from $300,000 in matching available funds.
Greater Salina Community Foundation President & Executive Director Jessica Martin told KSAL News donations made during Match Madness help each participating organization long term, and short term.
The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.
_ _ _
Final Leader Board
Nonprofit
# Gifts
Total
Salina Symphony 93
$65,762.18
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank 143
$46,326.77
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas 76
$31,886.16
Rolling Hills Zoo 125
$30,670.14
Prairieland Market, Inc. 40
$19,282.41
Friends of the River Foundation 95
$19,010.68
Salina Rescue Mission 81
$18,916.20
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) 66
$17,453.09
Meals On Wheels (Salina) 65
$17,255.59
St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church 25
$16,870.27
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) 73
$16,164.35
Saint Francis Ministries 32
$13,585.37
Salina Shares 95
$12,447.66
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc. 33
$12,372.34
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation 40
$12,068.03
Women Helping Women Fund 74
$12,033.27
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation 40
$11,729.93
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church 20
$11,465.32
Ashby House 55
$11,356.01
Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School 41
$11,344.97
St. Mary’s Grade School 39
$10,622.90
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina 47
$10,352.55
Salina Animal Shelter 50
$10,047.56
Salina Public Library 65
$9,968.26
Salina Presbyterian Manor 20
$9,747.15
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish 25
$9,669.73
Salina Education Foundation 52
$9,225.42
Salina Family YMCA 35
$9,002.21
Cornerstone Classical School 22
$8,993.98
Salina Grace 44
$8,749.63
Brookville Community Foundation Legacy Fund 25
$8,702.56
The Salvation Army (Salina) 40
$8,561.75
Theatre Salina 52
$8,412.58
A Work in Progress 20
$8,298.59
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits 32
$8,240.31
CKF Addiction Treatment 34
$8,044.74
Garage – Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America 31
$8,006.05
Salina Family Healthcare Center 19
$7,898.36
North Salina Community Development, Inc. 35
$7,894.35
The Land Institute 44
$7,340.97
Kansas State University Salina 20
$7,025.76
TeenTown Inc. dba The City 28
$6,942.14
Salina Heights Christian Church 10
$6,926.02
Love, Chloe Foundation 54
$6,851.69
Heartland Early Education 18
$6,765.97
Saline County 4-H Development Fund 51
$6,710.51
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) 43
$6,668.52
KU School of Medicine – Salina 14
$6,431.06
Salina Child Care Association 24
$6,310.17
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ) 34
$6,188.08
Central Kansas Mental Health Center 26
$6,042.52
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center 15
$5,803.54
Salina Area Technical College 25
$5,741.68
Salina Art Center 38
$5,735.31
KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus 12
$5,640.15
Salina Regional Health Foundation 17
$5,164.38
First Tee – Salina 43
$5,093.58
Kansas Wesleyan University 23
$5,013.95
Bethany Village 26
$4,990.63
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation 30
$4,950.83
Smoky Hill Museum Friends Inc. 49
$4,908.07
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund 46
$4,708.98
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts 22
$4,426.96
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad 15
$4,398.15
Salina Area United Way 27
$4,386.51
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County) 10
$4,077.97
Independent Connection Inc. 13
$4,038.11
First Presbyterian Church of Salina 10
$3,963.86
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc 9
$3,855.00
Kansas Museums Association 20
$3,847.94
Boys & Girls Club of Salina 22
$3,822.65
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc. 31
$3,750.26
Saline County Department of Senior Services 16
$3,462.91
Child Care Aware of Kansas 16
$3,394.46
Salina Arts & Humanities 30
$3,324.14
Nature Conservancy of Kansas 11
$3,225.09
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina 19
$3,211.41
Pregnancy Service Center 24
$3,190.45
Build A Pro Foundation 14
$2,849.16
At Stake Ministries 13
$2,526.60
American Red Cross of Greater Kansas 14
$2,518.90
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development 8
$2,423.67
Salina Youth Baseball Fund 11
$2,295.58
Trinity Lutheran Church 8
$2,282.85
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas 3
$2,200.00
Noon Network Ambucs 15
$2,028.12
Salina Area Young Life 13
$1,977.27
University United Methodist Church 9
$1,951.91
KIAAA 9
$1,940.44
Sunrise Presbyterian Church 17
$1,910.00
Church of the Cross – United Methodist 11
$1,649.36
Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas 11
$1,642.31
Belmont Boulevard Christian Church 8
$1,625.42
Christ the King Lutheran Church 8
$1,389.30
YW Legacy Fund 5
$1,261.52
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. 7
$1,163.72
Webster Conference Center 6
$1,154.54
Smoky Hill Education Service Center 6
$1,035.00
Revive Community 7
$1,000.00
Bethany College 10
$982.23
The Harvester Foundation 6
$630.46
St. John’s Military School Historical Museum 7
$582.74
Kansas Youth Sports 3
$309.11