Record Enrollment Confirmed at KWU

It’s the most students ever attending Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

According to KWU, official fall enrollment is 952 students. The official enrollment is designated on the 20th day of each semester.

The 2023 -2024 class is the largest class in the school’s 136 year history, surpassing what is believed to be the second-largest 897 in 2005-2006 by 55 students.

Enrollment is up over 13% in full-time undergraduate enrollment in just one year, and more than 30% in that category since 2019. The school says that growth rate is one of the top marks in the Midwest – among any university, public or private – during that time.

The record enrollment puts KWU within striking distance of one of its long-term goals, becoming a 1,000-student institution.