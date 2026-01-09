Record Breaking Rain Precedes Possible Snow

Record breaking rainfall Thursday could give way to light snow on Friday.

Rain that began early Thursday in Salina, and persisted throughout the day, set a January 8th record. According to the National Weather Service, 1.28 inches of rain fell.

More rain is possible on Friday, and may change to snow.

Rain will gradually transition to light snow on Friday afternoon and early evening, with locations generally along and west of Highway 14 having the best chance to see accumulation. Locations that see snow can expect an inch or less, with most of the accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A few slick spots will be possible on bridges and overpasses.