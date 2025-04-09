Record Breaking Match Month For Foundation

The Post Rock Community Foundation celebrated a record-breaking Match Month in February, as nearly 150 donors contributed $78,056 to the PRCF Action Fund, the unrestricted grant fund used for nonprofit projects throughout the Post Rock service area.

According to the organization, it was the second consecutive year of record-breaking Match Month donations, and the total was more than tripled thanks to matches by a pair of area philanthropic organizations.

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation matched the first $50,000 by 200%, adding $100,000 to the total funds generated in February, while the Patterson Family Foundation matched the amount received from donors dollar for dollar, for a total impact of $256,112.

“ Post Rock Community Foundation would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of those who donated to help reach this incredible amount of impact,” said PRCF Chairperson John Baetz. “ never ceases to amaze me the willingness of people to donate to the communities in the Post Rock region.”

New Post Rock Community Foundation coordinator Elisa Agler was inspired by the experience of her first Match Month.

“ has been a privilege to be a part of this years Match Month and witness firsthand the incredible generosity of our communities. Our board and donors have a clear passion for preserving our history, facilitating growth for the future and inspiring vibrant rural living. It is beautiful to see everyone coming together – neighbors helping neighbors – to accomplish such big goals,” Agler said.

The generosity of the Dane G. Hansen and Patterson Family foundations allowed for an unprecedented windfall to the organizations served by the Post Rock Community Foundation.

Since 2010, the Post Rock Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, the Post Rock Community Foundation serves the communities of Lincoln County and those served by USD 298 and USD 299. For more information, visit www.postrockcf.org.