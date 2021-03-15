Recognizing Transit Drivers

CCK Transportation is encouraging people to celebrate “Transit Driver Appreciation Day”.

“Transit Driver Appreciation Day” is this Thursday, March 18th.

According to the organization, driving a bus or van isn’t an easy job, but the best drivers make it look that way. OCCK Transportation drivers provided thousands of trips last year, getting people to work, school, shopping and medical appointments. We are asking Salina and north central Kansas to say “Thank you” to a driver on March 18.

Help get the word out

OCCK encourages all riders to join us in celebrating our hard-working drivers. On National Transit Driver Appreciation Day, please say “Thank you” to the drivers who go the extra mile.

For those customers who don’t ride on March 18, a “Thank you” or a card is welcome anytime.

Riders can also send in a compliment for a driver at [email protected] or by calling 785.826.1583 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They can also give a shout out to drivers on the OCCK Transportation page and use the hashtag #tdad.

Why March 18?

National Bus Driver Appreciation Day was started by transit riders in Seattle in 2009. Hans Gerwitz and Shannon Thomas wrote a blog post that inspired the International Bus Driver Appreciation Day movement. They chose March 18 because it was on that day in 1662 that bus service began in Paris.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.