Extreme Heat For Much of the Week

Dangerous summer heat which began over the weekend across Central Kansas will persist for much of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect to begin the week through 8:00 Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, afternoon and early evening heat indices will be in the 103 to 108 degree range daily through Thursday. Afternoon and early evening heat indices will be in the 103 to 108 degree range for both Wednesday and Thursday. Be sure to limit outdoor activities and drink plenty of water.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car? Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.