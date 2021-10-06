Rear-end Accident in Salina

A motorcyclist is dealing with some minor injuries after a rear-end collision yesterday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the intersection of Crawford St. and Broadway Boulevard.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra was headed east on Crawford. The vehicle in front of it slammed on the breaks at the intersection with Broadway, so the Sentra followed suit. A motorcycle behind the quickly-stopping Sentra did not have time to stop properly and ran into the rear of the Nissan.

The 23-year-old Abilene man driving the motorcycle had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. He was also charged for following too closely and having no proof of insurance. The 21-year-old Salina woman in the Sentra was uninjured and charged for having no driver’s license in possession.

The car and the motorcycle had minor damage.