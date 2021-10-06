Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 58 °

Rear-end Accident in Salina

KSAL StaffOctober 6, 2021

A motorcyclist is dealing with some minor injuries after a rear-end collision yesterday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the intersection of Crawford St. and Broadway Boulevard.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra was headed east on Crawford. The vehicle in front of it slammed on the breaks at the intersection with Broadway, so the Sentra followed suit. A motorcycle behind the quickly-stopping Sentra did not have time to stop properly and ran into the rear of the Nissan.

The 23-year-old Abilene man driving the motorcycle had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. He was also charged for following too closely and having no proof of insurance. The 21-year-old Salina woman in the Sentra was uninjured and charged for having no driver’s license in possession.

The car and the motorcycle had minor damage.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Moped Stolen

A Salina man is without his moped after it was allegedly stolen last night. Salina Police Capt. P...

October 6, 2021 Comments

Area Volleyball Results

Sports News

October 6, 2021

Rear-end Accident in Salina

Kansas News

October 6, 2021

Three More Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

October 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Moped Stolen
October 6, 2021Comments
Rear-end Accident in Sali...
October 6, 2021Comments
Officers Graduate From Ac...
October 5, 2021Comments
Salina Woman Shot by Wich...
October 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices