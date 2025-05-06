Real ID Deadline is Wednesday

Real ID enforcement is set to begin this week on Wednesday.

All Americans must have a Real ID in order to board a domestic flight starting on May 7th. In addition, a REAL ID will be required to enter federal facilities where identification is currently required for entrance. Courts, Post Offices, Social Security offices do not require identification for entrance, so they are exempt.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, the REAL ID Act was passed by federal lawmakers in 2005 to enact the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation for a “set standard for the issuance of sources of identification.” This established a minimum security standard for state-issued driver’s licenses.

Kansas driver’s licenses that are Real ID compliant will have a gold circle with a star. At this time, if you already have the REAL ID indicator on your Kansas credential, you will not be required to present those documents again to keep that on your credential.

What Documents do I Need to Bring to Receive a Real ID?

1.) You will need to provide proof of lawful presence.

Please select ONE from the list below:

State Issued Birth Certificate

Unexpired U.S. Passport

Unexpired Permanent Resident Card

Unexpired Employment Authorization Card

Naturalization Certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (FS-240)

2.) You must provide proof of your Social Security Number.

Please select ONE document from the list below:

Social Security Card

Current W-2 or 1099 showing full Social Security Number

Current pay stub showing full Social Security Number

3.) You MUST provide two proofs of current Kansas residential address. Proof must be dated within the last year.

Junk mail or personal letters will not be accepted.

The following are examples of documents that can be used to prove Kansas residency:

Rent or Lease Agreement

Renewal Postcard

Vehicle Registration

Utility Bill

Financial Institution Documents (Bank Statement, Deed, or Mortgage)

4.) If your name is different than documents in number one above, (due to adoption, marriage, divorce, court ordered name change, or is not the same on all of your documents) you MUST provide proof of the name change.

The following are a few documents that will be accepted to prove a legal name change: