Ready to Run “Fe For a Cure”

Officials are ready for hundreds of people to lace up their shoes and run or walk through Downtown Salina Saturday morning to help in the fight against cancer. One of the major roads in Salina will be closed to traffic Saturday morning for the “Fe for a Cure” event.

“Fe for A Cure” is a 5K point to point race/walk through the heart of Salina, down Santa Fe Avenue from St. John’s Military School to Kansas Wesleyan University.

Because of construction along Santa Fe, the route will be slightly different this year.

Every dollar received from registering for this event goes to supporting patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The event previously was held in October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s now held in September this year to highlight all forms of cancer

All participants are asked to park park at KWU/ University, University United Methodist Church, or at St Mary’s Church. Courtesy shuttles will take everyone to the starting point. The shuttles will leave from Claflin and 4th Street.

Fe For a Cure Event Details