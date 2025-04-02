Ready to Celebrate National Library Week

The Salina Public Library is gearing up to celebrate National Library Week. From April 6-12, the library invites the community to join in recognizing the many reasons people are drawn to their local library..

Is it the books that spark imagination? The quiet corners for creativity? The meaningful connections made? Whatever it is that draws patrons in, the library wants to hear about it! Throughout the week, visitors can share their favorite aspects of the library and be entered to win a prize.

Celebrate with us all week! Each day features a special theme to highlight the unique ways libraries serve their communities:

Monday – Right to Read Day: Celebrating the freedom to explore books and access knowledge.

Tuesday – Library Workers Day: Honoring the dedicated staff who make the library a welcoming space.

Wednesday – Library Outreach Day: Recognizing the library’s commitment to serving the entire community, both inside and outside its walls.

Thursday – Take Action for Libraries Day: Encouraging advocacy and support for libraries to ensure they continue to thrive.

Friday – Drop Everything and Read Day: A perfect day to get lost in a great book.

Saturday – Patron Appreciation Day: A special day dedicated to celebrating the wonderful patrons who make the library a vibrant and dynamic place. Visitors can enjoy a morning surprise as a token of appreciation.

Throughout the week, the Salina Public Library will also be offering treats and special activities to show appreciation for the community’s continued support.

Join us in celebrating National Library Week! Stop by, share what draws you to the library, and be part of this exciting event.