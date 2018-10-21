Salina, KS

Raymer Society Consignment Art Auction

KSAL StaffOctober 21, 2018

Over 170 works of art will soon be auctioned off, including several Raymers and Sandzéns. The Raymer Society is preparing its semiannual consignment art auction.

Featured in the upcoming live auction are three Lester Raymer oil paintings, several Sandzen lithograph and linocut prints, a Sandzen oil painting, and over a hundred other works by artists both locally and nationally known. In addition, over 30 pieces will be available at the silent auction, taking place during the day’s events.

Interested parties may view the upcoming live and silent auction items by visiting our website at lesterraymer.org. Those who are unable to be present during our live auction event on October 27th may also bid online through liveauctioneers.com.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support the mission of the Raymer Society: to preserve and promote the work and memory of Lester Raymer and to provide public opportunities for artistic and cultural enrichment. For more information, please visit our website at www.lesterraymer.org.

The auction will take place on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1:00 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Lindsborg. Doors will open at 11am that morning for guests to preview the available pieces.

