A vehicle catches on fire due to an electrical issue.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year old Salina man pulled his car over on US-81 highway in the rural county area. His Toyota RAV4 ignited after he was experiencing some problems with lights inside the car. Fire District 7 arrived at the scene to stop the fire.

Deputies report the driver, Michael Jacquart and his 19-year old passenger were not injured.