Rate Increase Request Hearing Monday

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing Monday to give Kansas Gas Service customers an opportunity to learn more about the company’s rate increase request, ask questions and make comments before the Commission. Those interested can participate in person or online.

According to the KCC, the hearing will be in Wichita, beginning at 6 p.m. at Lowe Auditorium at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5014 E. 29th St. North.

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual option through Zoom is available to allow remote participants to comment and ask questions. Zoom participants must register in advance on the KCC’s website by noon on Sunday. The hearings will also be broadcast live on the KCC’s YouTube channel for viewing only with no registration required.

The Commission is also accepting written comments through 5 p.m., August 5, 2024. Comments may be submitted on the KCC’s website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

On March 1, 2024, Kansas Gas Service filed an application with the Commission requesting a net increase in base rates of $58.1 million. The requested increase would affect the portions of a customer’s bill that relate to the delivery of natural gas by KGS, including the fixed monthly service charge and delivery charge. If approved, the average monthly residential bill will increase by approximately $6.71 (10.41%) for customers who use less natural gas (73 Mcf or less per year) and $9.48 (8.25%) for those that use more natural gas (more than 73 Mcf per year).

Kansas Gas Service provides natural gas service to approximately 648,000 homes and businesses in 360 communities in Kansas.

The Commission will issue an order on the application on or before October 25, 2024.