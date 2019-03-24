Rare Advanced Spotter Class Planned in Salina

An event for weather enthusiasts is coming to Salina.

National Weather Service meteorologists are currently finishing up their schedule of annual spring severe weather safety and spotter classes. For those people who want to learn even more, a special advanced session will be offered this year.

The advanced spotter presentations are a rare event, not offered annually. The last time they were offered was about 5 years ago.

The advanced sessions go much more more in-depth. Rather than focusing on the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the features to look for like the basic session does the advanced session is more science based. It will concentrate on the science behind severe weather, and the science behind weather forecasting.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, the class will be a high-level presentation on storm formations, features, and radar interpretation

Advanced spotter sessions will be offered by the Wichita National Weather Service office in three locations, including in Salina. Here is the complete schedule of locations

Thursday April 4th – 630 pm Sedgwick Co. Wichita Wilbur Middle School

Friday April 5th – 630 pm Montgomery Independence Independence Community College – Auditorium

Tuesday April 9th – 630 pm Saline Salina Salina South High School

Like the basic session, the advanced session is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.