Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 50 °

Randalle earns KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 12, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan’s Isaiah Randalle (JR/Sacramento, Calif.) was named as the KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in KWU’s dominating 42-6 win over William Penn on Saturday on Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is voted on by a group of conference sports information directors from nominations made by conference SIDs.

Isaiah Randalle was again phenomenal for the Coyotes as he led KWU to a dominating 42-6 win over William Penn. WPU was only allowing 12 points per game heading into the game. Randalle was 20-of-26 passing (.769 comp pct), for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He had 70 more yards of total offense than William Penn did as a team.

Randalle and the Coyotes improved to 3-0 overall with the win.

Wesleyan returns to action on Saturday, hosting Southwestern at 1 p.m. on Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Moya’s hat trick sends KWU to 6-3 win o...

October 11, 2020 7:19 pm

KWU VB Uses Miracle comeback to beat Tabor, s...

 7:17 pm

KWU Dominates William Penn 42-6

October 10, 2020 6:29 pm

KWU Volleyball falls to Bethany in five-set t...

October 8, 2020 8:55 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Randalle earns KCAC Football Offens...

Kansas Wesleyan's Isaiah Randalle (JR/Sacramento, Calif.) was named as the KCAC Football Offensive...

October 12, 2020 Comments

K-State’s Thompson Has Season-End...

Sports News

October 12, 2020

Salina Woman Injured in Wreck Sent ...

Kansas News

October 12, 2020

Dillons Sunflower Showdown Schedule...

Sports News

October 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Woman Injured in W...
October 12, 2020Comments
Police Investigating Stol...
October 12, 2020Comments
64 MPH Wind Roars Through...
October 12, 2020Comments
Susan Eisenhower to Host ...
October 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH