Randalle earns KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Isaiah Randalle (JR/Sacramento, Calif.) was named as the KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in KWU’s dominating 42-6 win over William Penn on Saturday on Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is voted on by a group of conference sports information directors from nominations made by conference SIDs.

Isaiah Randalle was again phenomenal for the Coyotes as he led KWU to a dominating 42-6 win over William Penn. WPU was only allowing 12 points per game heading into the game. Randalle was 20-of-26 passing (.769 comp pct), for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He had 70 more yards of total offense than William Penn did as a team.

Randalle and the Coyotes improved to 3-0 overall with the win.

Wesleyan returns to action on Saturday, hosting Southwestern at 1 p.m. on Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.