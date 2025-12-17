Rampage Causes 15K in Damages to Home

A man who went on a rampage inside a Salina home is now in custody.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Michael A. Garcia was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly destroyed furniture and tore holes through the walls in a home in the 400 block of E. Kerwin.

The dwelling is home to a 53-year-old woman who has a no-contact order in place against him.

Police say she was not home when he kicked in the door and tore through the house causing an estimated $15,000 in damages.

He’s now facing charges that could include felony criminal damage to property.