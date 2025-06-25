Raised Pedestrian Crossing Project to Begin

Construction of a raised pedestrian crossing will impact traffic in the area of the Salina YMCA.

According to the City of Salina, beginning Friday construction of a raised pedestrian crossing on YMCA Drive will get underway. This work will span the entire width of the roadway. As a result, YMCA Drive will be closed between the entrances to the YMCA.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and use caution near the work zone.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s $5.9 million 2025 maintenance capital improvement program.