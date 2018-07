Showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into early Sunday dropped heavy rain in some areas, and have cooled things off in most areas.

Heavy rain fell to the west, and to the south of Salina. Locally, about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in Salina. More rain is a possibility in Central Kansas late Sunday into early Monday.

The rain has cooled things off. A high of 80 is expected on Sunday.

Below normal temperatures are expected for the start of the work week with highs in the 80s.