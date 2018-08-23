Rain Related Injury Accident

A rain soaked roadway played a role in an early morning injury crash Thursday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that heavy rainfall over I-135 near the I-70 interchange may have caused a man to hydroplane as he drove his 2017 Nissan Sentra southbound.

Deputies say around 7:05am, 57-year-old Lyle Westendorf of Abilene lost control of the car in the rain, it spun and then hit a guard rail causing heavy front end damage.

Westendorf was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with nonlife threatening injuries to his neck and back.