Rain Related Injury Accident

KSAL StaffAugust 23, 2018

A rain soaked roadway played a role in an early morning injury crash Thursday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that heavy rainfall over I-135 near the I-70 interchange may have caused a man to hydroplane as he drove his 2017 Nissan Sentra southbound.

Deputies say around 7:05am, 57-year-old Lyle Westendorf of Abilene lost control of the car in the rain, it spun and then hit a guard rail causing heavy front end damage.

Westendorf was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with nonlife threatening injuries to his neck and back.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

