Rain Giving Way to Extreme Heat

After nearly 1.5 inches of much needed rain fell in Salina to begin the day Sunday, potentially dangerous extreme heat will take over.

According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Monday through Thursday for all of Central Kansas, stretching from Russell to Topeka. Heat index values around 110 are possible each day.

Authorities are urging safety. Be sure to keep in mind these important safety tips:

Find Air Conditioning

Avoid Strenuous Activities

Wear Light Clothing

Check on Family Members and Neighbors

Drink Plenty of Water

Watch For Heat Cramps – Exhaustion – Stroke

Never Leave People or Pets in a Closed Car

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat.

Visit weather.gov/heat for more information on heat safety.

