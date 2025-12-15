Railroad Trespass

A Salina man wanted on two Saline County warrants was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that around 4:30pm a male and female were reported as trespassers as they walked on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Bishop Street.

Officers contacted the two and discovered 23-year-old Colten Miller was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well.

He’s now facing possible charges for drug possession and and trespass. The woman was cited for trespass and released.